APA upgrading Adelaide network

APA Group has selected Diona to upgrade and replace the operator’s gas network in Adelaide’s CBD.

Diona has been contracted to complete works on the majority of the northern half of the city, with operations including the insertion of gas mains into existing pipe, as well as direct burial works through excavation and installation of new mains and the upgrade network pressure.

Diona Civil Site Engineer Thomas Blight said the city landscape had presented certain difficulties.

“Some of the challenges we’ve come across in the Adelaide CBD has included really tight streets, and a lot of stakeholders including restaurants and hotels,” he said.

“Some of the streets we’ve worked on have been pretty high profile.”

Diona anticipates it will be working on the project for APA until the end of 2020.

For more information visit the APA website.

If you have a project you would like featured in The Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au.