WA EPA approves Burrup pipeline

The Western Australia Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved a new gas pipeline in the Pilbara.

Subject to conditions including the protection of internationally significant Aboriginal rock art, EPA has recommended environmental approval of the Pluto North West Shelf Interconnector, which would span 3.3 km and connect the development’s LNG plant with the Karratha Gas Plant.

The pipeline, developed and operated by DDG Operations, will be constructed from steel and buried within the corridor of the Dampier to Bunbury Gas Pipeline.

WA EPA Chair Dr Tom Hatton said the authority saw the key environmental impacts as manageable, but recommended a condition for the implementation of a cultural heritage management plan to ensure the proposal does not cause long-term impacts on Aboriginal heritage values.

“The EPA’s assessment of the proposal as a whole took into account the impacts to the key environment factors of social surrounds (Aboriginal heritage and culture), flora and vegetation and terrestrial fauna and the proponent’s proposed mitigation measures,” he said.

The EPA also recommended a condition requiring implementation of a construction environmental management plan to minimise impacts from construction activities to the Burrup Peninsula and to significant fauna likely to be in the area, particularly the northern quoll and Pilbara olive python.

Construction of the pipeline is still subject to a decision from the WA Minister for Environment.

For more information visit the WA EPA website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au