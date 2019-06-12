Nominations open for APGA awards

Nominations have opened for APGA’s Annual Awards, to be presented at the association’s upcoming convention and exhibition.

The awards provide official and public recognition to individuals and companies for their services to the pipeline industry.

The categories for the awards are as follows:

Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Australian Pipeline Industry

Young Achievement Award

Safety Award

Environment Award

Jeff Shepherd Construction Excellence Award

Nominations close Friday 2 August 2019.

All award winners will be announced during the Opening Business Session at the 2019 APGA Convention in Adelaide on Monday 14 October.

Click here for nomination forms and further information.

For more information about the association or the upcoming APGA Convention visit the APGA website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au