Dorado findings exceed expectations

The second appraisal well drilled at the Dorado oil discovery has confirmed the presence of a significant hydrocarbon resource.

Joint venture (JV) partners Santos and Carnarvon Petroelum have reported the Dorado-2 appraisal well in the Bedout Basin, offshore northwest Western Australia, confirmed pre-drill expectations of a big find, with the well encountering high quality and productive reservoirs in each of its targets.

The well was drilled down-dip approximately 2 km from the Dorado-1 discovery and encountered 86 m of net reservoir in the primary Caley Formation.

At 4,003 m measured depth, oil-water contact was intersected, with 40 m of net oil pay encountered.

A further 32 m of net pay was encountered in the underlying Baxter and Milne sandstones, with these results likely to significantly increase the gas resources from pre-drill estimates.

Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said indications were the discovery was larger than anticipated.

“The value of the discovery is greatly enhanced by the high-quality reservoirs and fluids, and the shallow-water setting, which should facilitate a cost-competitive development,” he said.

“Dorado opens a new basin with high prospectivity in permits where Santos has a high equity position and rich exploration inventory with potential to substantially grow the resource base.”

Mr Gallagher said the acquisition of a new seismic survey in the area would also help identify exploration opportunities.

The Dorado resource first made headlines last year after it was described as “staggering” upon discovery.

Following Dorado-2, the JV plans to drill the near-field exploration well Roc South-1, immediately after which the Dorado-3 appraisal well will be drilled.

Carnarvon possesses a 20 per cent interest in the project, while operator Santos holds the remaining 80 per cent after its 2018 purchase of Quadrant Energy.

