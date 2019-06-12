APA planning Galilee Basin pipeline

APA Group is to commence route planning and on-the-ground preparation for a Galilee Basin to Moranbah pipeline.

Comet Ridge and Vintage Energy have established a memorandum of understanding with APA for gas transportation services in Queensland’s Galilee Basin, which would connect gas projects in the region to markets in Moranbah and Townsville, as wells as the wider east coast market.

APA will undertake a detailed work program, including conducting on-the-ground surveys, engaging with local stakeholders, undertaking initial environmental studies and applying for a pipeline survey licence.

Comet Ridge and Vintage each have multiple gas interests the in Galilee, including the Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture.

Comet Ridge Managing Director Tor McCaul said the pipeline would be extremely beneficial to an east coast market that was “desperate” for new gas supplies.

“Comet and Vintage’s combined resources aim to provide customers with clean energy gas at prices that are competitive, provide jobs in regional Queensland plus royalty and tax revenue to state and federal governments,” he said.

“APA’s pipeline will be an enabler for our ambition.”

APA Managing Director and CEO Mick McCormack said the Galilee Basin could become a major new source of gas for Australia.

“APA continues to work collaboratively with gas producers in the Galilee and Bowen basins to enable gas resources to be connected to market,” he said.

“The interconnected nature of APA’s east coast grid will enable producers such as Comet Ridge and Vintage to explore opportunities to market their gas in domestic and international gas markets.”

The proposed pipeline route would also allow for gas supplies to be delivered to large mining projects planned for the region.

