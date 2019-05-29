Senex begins Roma North commissioning

Senex Energy has started commissioning the Roma North gas processing facility in the Surat Basin.

Roma North is part of Senex’s Western Surat Gas Project, located approximately 30 km northeast of Roma, southwest Queensland.

The development includes a natural gas processing facility comprising four gas compressors providing approximately 6 PJ per year, or 16 TJ per day, of initial gas processing capacity in addition to a dehydration unit to remove water from the gas.

A 5.6 km pipeline connects the facility to the Comet Ridge to Wallumbilla Pipeline.

According to Senex, commissioning was in its final stage before start up operations, with the company on track to deliver processed sales gas to Santos’ Gladstone LNG by the middle of this year.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the company was the first independent Queensland gas company in recent times to begin commissioning a greenfield processing facility.

“This outcome is a testament to Senex’s considerable operational capabilities, which are setting us up for further growth as we begin the next phase of drilling this month and plan future appraisal activity,” he said.

“The Roma North facility can rapidly be expanded at low cost, allowing maximum recovery of gas reserves from Roma North and the wider Western Surat area.”

Approximately 110 wells are planned to be drilled across an initial campaign encompassing Roma North and Senex’s other major Surat Basin development Project Atlas.

Both projects are on track to deliver gas this year.

For more information visit the Senex Energy website.

