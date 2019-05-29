Leading pipeline contractors open tenders

Two leading pipeline contractors have released tenders for one of the world’s largest energy projects.

The Chevron-operated Gorgon project, offshore northwest Western Australia, is one of the world’s largest natural gas projects with the ability to produce 15.6 million t/a of LNG.

Allseas, responsible for Work Package 1 of Gorgon Stage 2 (GS2), and TechnipFMC, which was previously awarded the subsea installation contract, have released new tenders.

Allseas is tendering for the construction of 18 subsea concrete anti-burial mattresses.

The successful contractor’s will be capable of safely handling and fabricating structures of up to approximately 20 t, with footprints of up to 9 by 3 m, and commence fabrication from Q4 2019.

Allseas is also tendering for contractors to provide an anchor handling vessel and associated services for operations during pipeline installation.

TechnipFMC is tendering for pre-commissioning of the subsea pipeline, under construction, as well as freight forwarding.

The pre-commissioning contract includes spool/jumper flushing and pressure testing; umbilical monitoring and testing; and pipeline dewatering and conditioning.

In addition, the tender includes the supply of offshore personnel and equipment, such as flooding pumps, down lines, hoses, fittings, hydrotesting pumps and tanks, as well as the supply of pigs, chemicals and consumables.

TechnipFMC’s other tender is for freight forwarding services for the transport of subsea construction equipment and materials.

This may include transport between the company’s locations in Henderson and Dampier, WA; Newcastle and Aberdeen, UK; Batam, Indonesia; Singapore; and Lumut, Malaysia.

Chevron has a 46.3 per cent interest in the Gorgon, with ExxonMobil (25 per cent), Shell (25 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.25 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1 per cent) and JERA (0.417 per cent) possessing the remaining interest.

