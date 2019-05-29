Industry bodies respond to reappointment of minister

Energy industry bodies have commented on the reappointment of Angus Taylor as Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction.

Prime Minister Scott Morrision announced Mr Taylor would resume his previous energy duties, which he has held since August last year, while also being for responsible for “meeting the 2030 emissions targets”.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association congratulated Mr Taylor, with CEO Steve Davies saying the added role signalled a renewed focus on achieving a balance on energy policy.

“When Mr Taylor was first appointed to the position of Federal Energy Minister in 2018, he was given the task of concentrating on one aspect of energy policy: bringing down price for consumers,” he said.

“We welcome this broadening of the role to include a renewed focus on the other two: emissions reduction and reliability of supply, as well as continued attention on price.

“Gas has a key role to play in reducing emissions in both direct use in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors, and indirectly in electricity generation.

“Importantly, using new types of gas, such as hydrogen, offers many opportunities to make the most of renewable energy, helping smooth out peaks and troughs in supply.”

The need to focus on future fuels, such as hydrogen, was reiterated by Energy Networks Australia CEO Andrew Dillon who said progressing a sustainable energy future was critical at this time.

“Our key priorities are the grid integration challenges of connecting renewables, both large and small scale, the National Hydrogen Strategy and maintaining the sector’s financeability,” he said.

“Energy and climate policies are closely linked and combing the two is a positive step towards the policy certainty and stability the industry needs.”

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) welcomed the Mr Taylor’s reappointment as well as the of Senator Matthew Canavan as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said Australia wanted a clear focus on a stable and clear energy and climate policy.

“Our resources play a critical role in underpinning our economic well-being,” he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of Australian jobs rely on a reliable, affordable gas supply.

“As a Senator representing regional Queensland, Minister Canavan knows first-hand the vital contribution the resources sector makes to rural and regional communities.

“Minister Taylor’s commercial experience and understanding will be critical in finding solutions to ensuring affordable energy, maintaining reliable supply, reducing emissions and attracting new investment to the energy sector.”

Other changes in Mr Morrison’s cabinet included Sussan Ley replacing Melissa Price as Minister for Environment.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au