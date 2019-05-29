AGIG backing hydrogen

The head of one of Australia’s largest gas pipeline operators said hydrogen will play a “key role” in the country’s energy future.

Speaking at the opening of the Tanami Power Project in the Northern Territory, Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) CEO Ben Wilson said hydrogen had significant potential as a fuel to help lower Australia’s carbon footprint.

“The decarbonisation challenge is huge and many solutions are needed for Australia to meet its emission reduction targets, including gas stepping up to play its part,” he said.

“Developing the hydrogen economy will also play a key role and momentum around hydrogen is building with burgeoning research and development underway.

“Commercial hydrogen production is achievable and can decarbonise Australia’s energy mix while at the same time accessing export markets.”

Mr Wilson said Australia was ideally placed for hydrogen export to Asia’s north, while also saying the gas used in the Tanami project was very low in emissions compared to electricity from diesel or coal.

AGIG was contracted by Newmont Mining to build, own and operate a 440 km natural gas pipeline to help provide the Tanami gold mine with a reliable energy source.

Upon completion of the pipeline and power stations, constructed by Zenith Energy, gas for the project is carried from an inlet meter station, connecting to the Amadeus Gas Pipeline, to the Tanami mine site located approximately 540 km northwest of Alice Springs.

Mr Wilson said the company relished taking part in significant energy projects of this kind.

“Significantly, construction of the AGIG owned and operated Tanami natural gas pipeline is contributing not only to the continuing strong performance of this longstanding, major Australian underground gold mine, but also to growth in the Territory.”

