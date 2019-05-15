Valmec on track at Wodgina

Valmec is conducting structural mechanical piping works on the Wodgina Pipeline Facilities Project in Western Australia.

Located in the state’s Pilbara region, Valmec is currently constructing a facility for an 81 km, 10 inch (250 mm) gas pipeline feeding a combined 64 MW power station for Mineral Resources’ Wodgina Lithium Project.

The company reported this week that it has laid down the water bath heater slab and are surveying the concrete footings and pipe support heights.

Valmec will then install all electrical cables, position the water bath heaters and install the interconnecting pipework.

The pipeline and associated facilities are expected to be operational by mid-year.

