BHGE contracted for Otway Basin

Beach Energy has awarded a subsea production systems contract for its Otway Basin development in Victoria.

Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) has been contracted for medium water horizontal Xmas trees and associated subsea control Semstar5 systems, in addition to wellheads.

For the works, BHGE will employ its Subsea Connect system, which the company said brings together early engagement, advanced technologies, creative commercial models and digital enablement to improve project economics and certainty.

Beach’s operations in the Otway basin currently involve natural gas production from multiple fields, which is then piped and processed at the Otway Gas Plant.

Beach has been looking to develop additional offshore resources in surrounding waters for some time.

BHGE Oilfield Equipment President and CEO Neil Saunders said the company was excited to be involved in a project of relevance to the Australian gas market.

“Not only do we bring our expertise in subsea gas projects, but we also demonstrate how our Subsea Connect capabilities are put into action to add value to a brownfield project while delivering cost-effective solutions under a local execution model,” he said.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

