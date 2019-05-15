Atlas pipeline ready for construction

Materials for Jemena’s Atlas Gas Pipeline Project (AGPP) have arrived and construction is set to begin.

Earlier this month, Jemena announced that it had awarded Spiecapag Australia a $20 million contract to construct the 60 km pipeline, which will be part of the $140 million AGPP connecting gas from Senex Energy’s Project Atlas with Jemena’s Darling Downs Pipeline and the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Now Jemena says the pipeline will contain more than 3,500 pieces of pipe, with an average pipe length of 18 m.

Additionally, the pipeline will be 8 inches (203 mm) in diameter and buried between 1,200 mm and 2,000 mm.

The pipeline will have the capacity to transport 40 TJ of gas per day and construction of the entire AGPP is estimated to create between 150 and 200 jobs.

Valmec is currently constructing the project’s compressor station.

For more information visit the Jemena website.

