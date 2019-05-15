APA names new CEO

APA Group has named the company’s replacement for outgoing CEO and Managing Director Mick McCormack.

It has been revealed APA Group Executive Transmission Rob Wheals will take over from Mr McCormack, effective 6 July.

Mr Wheals has been with APA for more than a decade and was previously AAPT General Manager of Strategy.

He is also a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

APA Chairman Michael Fraser said the selection process had been extensive, but the appointment was a “testament to the quality of APA’s senior leadership team”.

“Rob is a strategic thinker with ‘hands on’ operating experience and a strong track record in delivering results,” he said.

“Rob is passionate about delivering for the customer and understands the importance of culture in driving business performance.”

Last year, APA announced Mr McCormack would retire by the end of 2019 after nearly 15 years in the job.

Speaking of his successor, the outgoing CEO said the company was in good hands.

“I have seen Rob evolve as a leader over the last decade and he has the right mix of smarts, integrity and humility to lead the APA team,” said Mr McCormack.

Mr Wheals described his predecessor as “an outstanding leader” and said it was a “great honour” to lead the company.

“I am picking up the baton of a business that is in a strong position,” he said.

There is no set term on the appointment.

APA owns approximately 56 per cent of Australia’s gas transmission pipelines, a network of more than 15,000 km.

For more information visit the APA Group website.

