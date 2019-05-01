WorleyParsons reveals name change

WorleyParsons has changed its name to Worley, coinciding with the company’s acquisition of a prominent US engineering business.

Worley recently completed the US$3.2 billion (AU$4.55 billion) acquisition of Jacobs Engineering Group’s Energy, Chemicals and Resources division.

The new merged business will employ 57,600 people across 51 countries and provide project and asset services in energy, chemicals and resources.

The company has since adopted the new branding, and will change its name to Worley Limited, subject to the approval of members at its Annual General Meeting in October.

Worley CEO Andrew Wood said the acquisition was about more than capacity and capability.

“It’s about opportunity. The opportunity to become the partner of choice for our customers, the employer of choice for our people and to deliver enhanced returns for our shareholder,” he said.

Worley is headquartered in Sydney.

