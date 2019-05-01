Welding standard open for comment

The final draft of AS/NZS 2885.2 (Welding) is now available for final review and comment until 8 May 2019.

The purpose of this section of the standard is to provide requirements for the welding of pipelines designed and constructed in accordance with AS 2885.1.

Comments must be submitted via the Standards Australia website.

APGA has encouraged its members to consider and provide their input into the document.

