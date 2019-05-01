Jemena contracts Spiecapag for Atlas pipeline

Jemena has awarded Spiecapag Australia a $20 million contract to construct the Atlas Gas Pipeline in Queensland.

The deal will see Spiecapag construct the 60 km pipeline, part of Jemena’s $140 million Atlas Gas Pipeline Project (AGPP), which will connect gas from Senex Energy’s Project Atlas with Jemena’s Darling Downs Pipeline and the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Jemena AGPP Project Director Mark Turner said Spiecapag proven record of complex pipeline builds in the region.

“Spiecapag’s performance as Jemena’s Queensland construction partner on the $800 million Northern Gas Pipeline in 2018 means we have every confidence that they are the right team to help us deliver this project on time and on budget,” he said.

The pipeline will have the capacity to transport 40 TJ of gas per day and Mr Turner said construction of AGPP will create between 150 and 200 jobs.

Information sessions in the local towns of Roma, Miles and Wandoan will be held this week to outline business opportunities associated with the pipeline project.

The project’s compressor station is being constructed by Valmec who commenced operations in Wandoan last month.

