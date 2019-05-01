Apr – Jun ’19 LHS Tower ad
April edition of The Australian Pipeliner now online

1 May 2019

The latest edition of The Australian Pipeliner magazine is now available to be read online as a digital magazine.

The digital edition can be viewed on a tablet, computer or smartphone. To view the magazine click here.

The April edition of The Australian Pipeliner contains:

  • An article about MPC Kinetic‘s construction of the Tanami Gas Pipeline.
  • A piece from APGA President Dave Maloney discussing social licence.
  • A detailed feature about the gas industry in Western Australia.
  • And much more!

Want to know more? Click here to subscribe to the free fortnightly e-newsletter to stay up-to-date with all the latest news in the Australian pipeline industry.

The Australian Pipeliner is also on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn. Follow the magazine to receive the best of the Australian pipeline industry in your newsfeed.

