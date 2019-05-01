APGA introduces female leadership program

APGA has introduced its Women’s Leadership Development Program, for females involved in the energy industry.

The program is designed to provide women in the pipeline and gas industries with opportunities to network and develop their skills to achieve higher levels of performance and success.

It will be conducted by Gretchen Gagel of Greatness Consulting, who has designed and delivered an equivalent program for the American Gas Association.

The pilot program will consist of 15 women from the industry who will help shape the content to suit their needs.

The first event, a Kick-off In-Person Meeting, will take place on 19-20 June in Melbourne.

Activities include a meeting and dinner 19 June, while the next day, 20 June, will feature an additional meeting, a networking event with the APGA Board, as well as the association’s Melbourne Networking Drinks in the evening.

In addition, two virtual group meetings focused on skill development and networking will be held in early August and late September, before a final in-person meeting in October; however, the locations for these meetings are to be confirmed.

Registrations for the pilot program are open until Friday 17 May.

