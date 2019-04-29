World’s leading pipeline minds descend on Brisbane

Approximately 160 of the international industry’s leading researchers and engineers are gathering in Brisbane this week for an important event.

The 22nd Joint Technical Meeting on Pipeline Research starts today and will run until Friday 3 May, giving attendees the opportunity to share pipeline design, construction, operation, and integrity knowledge and ideas with their international peers.

Hosted by the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) for the third time, the biennial event will also feature participants from the Pipeline Research Council International (PRCI) and the European Pipeline Research Group (EPRG).

A total of 36 technical papers will be presented over the four days, showcasing some of the recent key technological developments in the industry.

APGA CEO Steve Davies said the event would draw prominent industry representatives from both Australia and around the world.

“Through APGA’s Research and Standards Committee we also join in a knowledge sharing agreement with the leading European and North American bodies: PRCI and EPRG,” he said.

“The three groups meet every second year to discuss their latest research at the Joint Technical Meeting.

“This sharing of knowledge benefits us all and helps ensure Australia’s gas transmission pipeline industry maintains its lead in public safety.”

Mr Davies said 12 of the 36 papers will be presented by Australian participants.

“This is a concrete reminder of how we continue to punch above our weight in innovation and technological development,” he said.

For more information visit the APGA website.

