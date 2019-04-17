Santos finds more gas offshore WA

Santos has discovered what it describes as a “significant” gas resource in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia.

The company has appraised the Corvus field located in petroleum permit WA-45-R, situated approximately 90 km northwest of Dampier.

Santos said the Corvus-2 well was drilled to a total depth of 3,998 m, with the well intersecting a gross interval of 638 m, making it one of the largest columns ever discovered across the North West Shelf.

According to the company, wireline logging has to date confirmed 245 m of net hydrocarbon pay across the target reservoirs; the well will be plugged and abandoned once the logging is completed.

Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said the success of the well has opened up more exploration opportunities in the region.

“It is particularly exciting to have realised a higher liquids content and significantly bigger resource volume than we expected,” he said.

“It is a great start to our 2019 offshore drilling campaign.”

Mr Gallagher said Corvus could be tied back to existing and 100 per cent Santos-owned Devil Creek or Varanus Island gas plants, with the field located near existing infrastructure.

Santos will now move the Noble Tom Prosser rig used for the drilling north to commence the Dorado appraisal program.

One of the most closely watched Australian oil prospects in recent times, Dorado-1 made headlines last year after the oil discovered in the area was described as “staggering”.

