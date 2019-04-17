NOPTA approves Ironbark permit extension

The National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) has approved a suspension and extension of an Ironbark exploration permit.

NOPTA approved a two-year suspension and extension of exploration permit WA-359-P, located offshore Western Australia.

The permit will be operated by BP with the support of joint venture (JV) partners Cue Energy and Resources, Beach Energy and New Zealand Oil & Gas.

Along with neighbouring permit WA-409-P, the acreage contains the Ironbark prospect which Cue estimates contains a best estimate recoverable gas resource of 424 billion m3.

Cue CEO Matthew Boyall said the NOPTA approval would allow a suitable timetable for the Ironbark prospect to be drilled next year.

“High quality partners, 100 per cent of well funding and permit tenure have now been secured for the Ironbark-1 well,” he said.

“The Ocean Apex drilling rig has been contracted and the well is expected to spud in late 2020.”

Located within the Carnarvon Basin, BP is currently preparing an environment plan for the Ironbark-1 well site survey and drilling activities.

The initial well is expected to be drilled to 5,500 m and will be the first test of the prospect.

