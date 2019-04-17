INPEX applies for Browse drilling

INPEX is proposing to drill an exploration well in the WA-343-P permit area in the Browse Basin.

The company recently submitted an environmental plan to the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) regarding activities in the permit area, which is located in waters approximately 400 km north of Dalby, Western Australia.

Operations will consist of a pre-drilling site survey, as well as the drilling and evaluation of an exploration well in waters approximately 350 m deep.

Drilling will be conducted using a semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU).

The pre-drilling site survey is expected to begin later this year, with drilling anticipated for the first half of 2020, although this will be subject to MODU availability, operational efficiencies, weather and analysis of geophysical data collected during the pre-drill survey.

WA-343-P is located to the north of the Ichthys LNG Project and is one of 20 permits INPEX has an interest in across the area.

The company holds a 60 per cent interest in the permit with Total owning the remaining stake.

For more information visit the INPEX website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au