Dorado drilling set for May

Joint Venture (JV) partners Santos and Carnarvon Petroleum will commence a three well drilling program at the Phoenix Project next month.

Starting with the Dorado-2 appraisal well, the JV’s 2019 drill campaign will also include the Roc South-1 exploration well, situated 13 km from Dorado, and the Dorado-3 appraisal well.

One of the most closely watched Australian oil prospects in recent times and located on Western Australia’s northwest shelf, Dorado-1 made headlines last year after the oil discovered in the area was described as “staggering”.

In the company’s quarterly report, Carnarvon said the Noble Tom Prosser drill rig is currently in the nearby Carnarvon basin and will move to the Dorado location shortly.

Carnarvon said the upcoming drill campaign will be instrumental in achieving a final investment decision on the Phoenix Project, which is aimed for the end of the next calendar year.

Carnarvon possesses a 20 per cent interest in the project, while operator Santos holds the remaining 80 per cent after its 2018 purchase of Quadrant Energy.

For more information visit the Carnarvon Petroleum website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au