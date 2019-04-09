February edition of The Australian Pipeliner now online

The latest edition of The Australian Pipeliner magazine is now available to be read online as a digital magazine.

The February edition of The Australian Pipeliner contains:

An article about Jemena‘s Northern Growth Strategy, in which the company is attempting to resolve the impending east coast gas shortage.

A recap of the last year’s APGA Convention and Exhibition, which took place in Darwin, Northern Territory.

A summary of recent changes to Australia’s pipeline standards written by Former Chair of the committee which oversaw the revisions Peter Tuft.

A detailed feature on the construction of the Ichthys LNG Project’s offshore pipeline, including an interview with INPEX‘s Offshore Facilities Completion Manager.

