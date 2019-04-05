Valmec commences Atlas compressor works

Valmec workers have mobilised to Wandoan, Queensland to commence civil works on the Atlas Gas Compressor Facility Project.

The company has been enlisted by Jemena as principal contractor for delivery of the development, which is part of Senex Energy’s wider Atlas Gas Project (AGP).

Valmec will use a workforce of up to approximately 60 staff to manage and execute a range of project tasks, including bulk earthworks, pile installation of over 1,000 steel piles, electrical and instrumentation and heavy lift installation of 10 compressors.

AGP involves the delivery of natural gas from Senex-owned and operated acreage located within Queensland’s Surat Basin.

Jemena is contracted to build, own and operate the 60 km pipeline which will transport gas from the project to the company’s Darling Downs Pipeline and the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

The $140 million pipeline development will transport approximately 40 TJ of gas/day.

For more information visit the Valmec website.

