UNGI scheme shortlists APA project

APA Group’s proposed Dandenong Power Project (DPP) has been shortlisted as part of a Federal Government power program.

DPP has been included in the government’s Underwriting New Generation Investments (UNGI) scheme, which is designed to increase firm electricity supply and improve wholesale market competition.

The two-stage project comprises 12 fast start gas fuelled reciprocating engines with a nameplate capacity of approximately 220 MW of power generation.

The second phase includes 6 additional generating units to deliver a further 110 MW of gas-fired generation.

APA said its Dandenong facility in Victoria, which already has existing connections to gas transmission pipelines and the company’s LNG facility, is ideally situated and provides a stable point of connection to Melbourne’s electricity transmission grid.

“The DPP gas-fired project ticks the boxes for reliable, dispatchable and sustainable energy generation and will support the government’s aim for getting more energy for Australian consumers and providing added flexibility and security to the power system,” said APA Group Executive Power and Network Sam Pearce.

“Gas-fired power provides for fast-start flexible generation that supports stable operation of the power system and is highly efficient, thereby helping lower emissions.”

The UNGI process is in the early stages, with the program expected to run until 2022-23.

The scheme was created after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Retail Electricity Pricing Inquiry found competition in the wholesale market and electricity affordability could be improved.

For more information visit the APA website.

