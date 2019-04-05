Project Atlas awarded environmental approval

The Queensland Government has granted Senex Energy environmental approval for the development of Project Atlas.

Located in Queensland’s Surat Basin, the $200 million project is targeting first gas later this year and Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the company could now move ahead with full development with the approval.

“The Queensland Government’s policy to introduce more natural gas into the domestic market is far sighted, innovative and beneficial for both Australian customers and producers,” he said.

“Senex is a safe pair of hands to deliver on the Queensland Government’s vision of a diverse and efficient gas market, and we continue to deliver on our strategy to become a material east coast gas supplier.”

Construction of the project has taken a number of steps recently, with Jemena in the process of planning the Atlas Gas Pipeline.

The 60 km pipeline will transfer approximately 40 TJ/d of gas from Atlas to a connection with the Darling Downs Pipeline and Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Additionally, Senex began civil works last week for a new drilling campaign encompassing both Atlas and the Roma North development, with approximately 110 wells planned for the program.

Mr Davies said the project had been progressing smoothly and on schedule.

“When Senex was awarded the Project Atlas block by the Queensland Government we committed to deliver first gas to domestic customers within two years,” he said.

“We will achieve this and more with development drilling to commence shortly and commissioning of our gas facilities by the end of 2019, followed by first gas sales to domestic customers.”

All gas from the project will be sold to domestic customers.

For more information visit the Senex website.

