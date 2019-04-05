Prelude ships first cargo

Shell’s Prelude FLNG shipped its first cargo of condensate.

According to The West Australian, a Shell spokeswoman confirmed the cargo vessel was in transit, marking the first export from the giant project.

“The focus continues to be on providing a controlled environment to ensure Prelude will operate reliably and safely now, and in the future,” she said.

Located in the Browse Basin 475 km northeast of Broome, the Prelude FLNG project is the largest offshore facility ever constructed.

Yields from the facility will be directly exported from the vessel by visiting tankers.

In December 2018, Shell announced it had entered its initial phase of production, but Shell Australia Chairwoman Zoe Yujnovich said in February this year that the company was “not rushing the process”.

The facility has a production capacity of at least 5.3 MTPA of liquids, including 3.6 MTPA of LNG, 1.3 MTPA of condensate and 0.4 MTPA of liquified petroleum gas.

It is expected to continue production for more than two decades.

