JV Equipment supplying leading brands to industry

Local pipeline machinery supplier, JV Equipment, is supplying leading construction equipment and support to the local industry.

Operating from the Gold Coast, Queensland, JV supplies Australia and New Zealand with high quality agricultural and commercial heavy duty pipelaying and trenching equipment.

JV can supply machinery fit for any job site and has provided reliable equipment to infrastructure projects around the country, helping to deliver a vital component of the construction process.

The company’s broad range of products includes Wolfe Heavy Equipment wheel trenchers, construction ploughs, dewatering trenchers and excavator plough attachments.

According to JV, the PL540 Wolfe Parallel Plough is the most powerful option for Australian conditions, reacting automatically to grade and pitch changes and uneven terrain.

The machine’s side mounted cabin increases the visibility of the work zone and line of sight while driving, while its engine cooling system features auto reversing fans for self-cleaning during operation in dusty conditions.

The hydraulically driven variable speed fans also help reduce fuel consumption.

The Telematics option integrates with the Danfoss Plus+1 monitoring system, allowing Wolfe to remotely read codes and diagnose related issues world-wide, ensuring maximum up-time for the equipment.

The plough can use a standard or long mole length up to 2.1 m, with up to a 280 mm point available and a chute to install up to 450 mm high-density polyethylene pipe.

The machine has an operating weight of approximately 39,200 kg and an operating speed up to 6.8 km/h.

Another product in JV’s range is the Wolfe 8000XD (Extreme Duty) bucket wheel trencher, which is capable of a maximum trench depth of 2.45 m and a trench width of up to 1,170 mm.

With an operating weight of approximately 32,000 kg and an operating speed up to 4.75 km/h, this trencher shares the same engine and hydraulic features as the PL540 Parallel Plough.

The Wolfe Dewatering Trencher features a chain with a maximum depth of 5.8 m and a 30 cm cut width.

The trencher is capable of an operating speed of up to 5 km/h and features a detachable 1 m section and a powerful C-18 630 HP CAT engine.

With an operating weight of approximately 39,280 kg and exceptional ground clearance, this trencher will help to value add to this growing market sector.

Committed to delivering state-of-the-art equipment and software, with a focus on efficiency, quality and innovation, JV looks to outperform all others on the worksite.

