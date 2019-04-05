APGA: industry well placed for hydrogen rollout

The Australian gas industry’s public safety record displays the country is well placed to facilitate the development of hydrogen, according to a prominent industry body.

The Council of Australian Governments Energy Council recently established the Hydrogen Working Group (HWG) which subsequently initiated the National Hydrogen Strategy, with the aim of building an industry around the fuel and to position Australia as a major player in the market by 2030.

Last month, HWG began seeking public input to help inform the strategy, the group will continue to consult with industry figures throughout the year.

Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) CEO Steve Davies said the association strongly supported the development of hydrogen and Australia possessed the means to grow the resource exponentially.

“APGA considers that industry is very well placed to leverage our existing safety culture and track record with natural gas in the rollout of an Australian hydrogen industry,” he said.

“Australia has a robust and successful industry-led natural gas safety regime, which can easily be adapted to safely and efficiently accommodate hydrogen gas alongside natural gas.

“This approach ensures excellent public safety outcomes, while being economically efficient by minimising unnecessary regulatory barriers and compliance costs for investors.”

Mr Davies said the association was committed to hydrogen and was already playing a role in its development.

“APGA and the gas industry have a long-standing commitment to supporting research, development and demonstration of hydrogen energy technologies,” he said.

“APGA is the largest funding contributor to the Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre after the Federal Government.

“APGA is also a nominating organisation for Standards Australia’s newly formed Hydrogen Standards Committee and was a project supporter of CSIRO’s National Hydrogen Roadmap.

“Options to fully leverage this opportunity must be explored as a priority.”

Last year, Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel called for the development of hydrogen, saying if supported it could contribute over $1 billion to the economy by 2030.

For more information visit the APGA website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au