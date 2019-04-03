APGA welcomes recognition of NT in budget

The association has welcomed inclusion of funding for gas exploration in the Northern Territory in yesterday’s Federal Budget.

Australian Pipeline and Gas Association (APGA) CEO Steve Davies said the association was pleased to see yesterday’s budget allocate money towards new gas projects.

“This year, as part of a $75 million dollar over seven years package for Reliable Energy Infrastructure, we can see there is $8.4 million to accelerate gas supplies from the NT to the east coast market by opening the Beetaloo Sub-basin for exploration and development,” he said.

“There will be an examination of projects that could be fast-tracked, hydrological and geological assessment and the support for a strategy to ensure indigenous landholders benefit from development.”

Mr Davies said something of interest could usually be found within the immensely detailed budget papers.

“A couple of years ago, the budget papers were the first place we saw the allocated money for a West-East pipeline feasibility study,” he said.

“It’s great to see the potential of the NT being supported by the Federal Government and we should encourage and support these kinds of programs when they are committed to.”

For more information visit the APGA website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au