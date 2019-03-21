Tanami Power Project ready for operations

The US$245 million (AU$346 million) Tanami Power Project has been completed by Newmont Mining.

Constructed in order to provide the Tanami gold mine with a reliable energy source, the Northern Territory project included the installation of two power stations, a 66 kV interconnected power line and a 440 km natural gas pipeline.

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) was contracted to build and operate the pipeline, which was commissioned ahead of schedule last month, while Zenith Energy constructed and will operate the power stations.

Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg said the project would lower both costs and carbon emissions from the mine.

“The completed Tanami Power Project will pave the way to further extend the life of the operation,” he said.

“Completion of the project coincides with Tanami pouring its 10 millionth ounce of gold on the back of record production of 500,000 ounces (14,175 kg) last year.”

Gas for the project will be carried from an inlet meter station connecting to the Amadeus Gas Pipeline to the Tanami mine site located approximately 540 km northwest of Alice Springs.

For more information visit the Newmont Mining website.

