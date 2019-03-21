Subsea 7 wins Woodside contracts

Subsea 7 has secured engineering contracts for Woodside’s Julimar and Scarborough offshore projects.

The contracts are for engineering studies and include an option for Woodside to proceed to the execute phase with an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract.

For the Julimar field, located approximately 200 km offshore northwest Australia, Subsea 7 will design, procure, install and commission a 22 km 18 inch (457 mm) corrosion resistant alloy gas transmission flowline and umbilical system.

The full scope of work at the Scarborough field is subject to a final investment decision, but would include engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea rigid pipelines, flexible risers, umbilicals and association infrastructure.

Together with another contract for Woodside’s SNE Field in Senegal, the value of the EPCI contracts will be recognised after a final investment decision is made.

Subsea 7 Vice President Australian and New Zealand Andy Woolgar said the company was pleased to be awarded the contracts.

“These awards build on our relationship with Woodside and our successful track record of projects executed offshore Australia,” he said.

“They highlight the engineering expertise and strength of our business and our local workforce to perform integrated projects from pre-FEED to execution as well as standalone projects.”

