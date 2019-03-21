Senex begins civil works in Surat Basin

Senex Energy has begun civil works for a well drilling campaign across the Roma North and Project Atlas developments.

Senex plans to drill approximately 110 wells in the Surat Basin projects, with the campaign expected to commence in the fourth quarter of FY19.

The company has awarded the contract for initial well pads and access roads to local Queensland company T&W Earthmoving, while contracts for drilling rig and well site services will be awarded in the near future.

Senex said both Project Atlas and Roma North are continuing to advance on schedule, with Atlas expecting first gas production at the end of the year, while the Roma gas facility is on track for commissioning in a few months.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said this was the beginning of an important period for the company.

“These civil works mark the start of our comprehensive drilling program in the Surat Basin,” he said.

“This activity increases the momentum of our natural gas projects and continues the transformation of our business, with key milestones to follow in the coming months.”

The commencement of drilling civil works is the latest in a steady stream of steps forward taken for both projects recently.

Last month, Senex and pipeline builder Jemena received a Petroleum Facility Licence for a natural gas facility for the Atlas Gas Pipeline Project (AGPP).

The licence allowed Jemena to continue on to the next stage of planning for the AGPP, which will connect gas from Project Atlas with Jemena’s Darling Downs Pipeline and the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Additionally, civil works and pipeline construction on the Roma North development were also completed in February.

