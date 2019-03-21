Offshore Sole construction complete

Cooper Energy has completed the offshore construction phase of the Sole Gas Project.

Last week, Cooper noted in a report that the Gippsland Basin project had been 93 per cent completed and within budget at the end of February.

In new details released today, the company reported installation and testing of the 67 km control umbilical connecting the Sole gas field with the Orbost Gas Plant has been completed, marking the conclusion of the project’s offshore construction.

The only offshore work remaining is the repair of the damaged section of pipe that was discovered in November last year after the pipeline was laid on the seabed.

Cooper said the repair works will commence in late April and the entire offshore project is expected to be fully completed and ready to deliver gas by the end of May.

Gas from the Sole field will be delivered to APA Group’s Orbost Gas Plant, of which construction is expected to be completed within this year’s September quarter.

The field is being developed to supply approximately 24 PJ/a to the market, with more than 75 per cent of its reserves already contracted to a range of utility and industrial customers.

