Chevron contracts Aker for high-tech FEED

Aker Solutions will undertake front-end engineering and design (FEED) of an Australia-first subsea compression station for the Gorgon LNG Project.

Project operator Chevron contracted Aker, on behalf of Gorgon’s joint venture (JV) partners, for FEED works for the compression station that will boost the recovery of gas from the Western Australian project’s Jansz-Io field.

The compression station is designed to have a smaller environmental footprint than a conventional semi-submersible facility and will be the first of its kind to be constructed outside of Norway.

The scope of the works includes all onshore components, and further potential opportunities for engineering, project management, fabrication, onshore construction, subsea installation and support once the project is sanctioned.

Compression helps maintain plateau gas production rates as reservoir pressure drops over time and, while such compressors have typically been installed on platforms over sea level, Aker said placing them on the seabed and near the wellheads improves recovery rates and reduces capital and operating costs.

Aker CEO Luis Araujo said the contract was a great opportunity for the company.

“We are excited to work with Chevron Australia on our compressor-technology to boost recovery at the Jansz-Io field,” he said.

“Australia will be the first place outside of Norway to use the subsea compression technology.

“Aker Solutions has been present in WA for more than 20 years and we look forward to working collaboratively with the local industry on this development.”

The Jansz-Io field is located approximately 200 km offshore the northwest of WA, an estimated 1,350 m below the surface.

Gorgon is a JV between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3 per cent), ExxonMobil (25 per cent), Shell (25 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.25 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1 per cent) and JERA (0.417 per cent).

