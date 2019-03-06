Water turned on for W2BH

Water has started to flow through the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline (W2BH) in New South Wales.

The $500 million pipeline was commissioned on 26 February by Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries.

While complete water supply will not be immediate, Broken Hill is expected to be fully supplied with Murray River water by April.

WaterNSW appointed John Holland, MPC Kinetic and TRILITY to design, construct, operate and maintain W2BH, which runs 270 km and consists of 22,000 steel pipes, and associated infrastructure.

The final pipe was laid in October 2018.

For more information visit the WaterNSW website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au