Tanami Gas Pipeline commissioned

The 440 km Tanami Natural Gas Pipeline has been commissioned ahead of schedule.

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has been given final consent from the Northern Territory Government to operate the pipeline, which will deliver gas to fuel power stations at Newmont Mining Corporation’s Tanami gold mine.

AGIG Chief Customer Officer Andrew Staniford said the extensive testing process had been successfully completed and independently verified.

“We have now commissioned the pipeline and gas is already flowing into Newmont’s Tanami mine site,” he said.

“This was a demanding project for all concerned across testing conditions in a harsh environment in some of the most remote areas of Australia.

“To deliver the project safely and ahead of schedule for Newmont and its operating gold mine is a feather in the caps of all involved and has further cemented AGIG’s proud position as a leading provider and operator of key energy infrastructure throughout Australia.”

Constructed, owned and operated by AGIG, the pipeline carries gas 440 km from an inlet meter station connecting to the Amadeus Gas Pipeline to the Newmont mine site located approximately 540 km northwest of Alice Springs.

