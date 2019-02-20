Shell awards Crux contracts

Wood and KBR have been awarded contracts to help develop Shell’s Crux project.

The two companies will deliver front-end engineering design (FEED) to Shell’s project which will build platform tied back to the existing Prelude FLNG facility in Western Australia’s Browse Basin.

Under the terms of the multimillion-dollar contract, Wood and KBR’s services will be delivered over 18-months and will provide a single integrated FEED for the Crux topsides, jacket, export pipeline and subsea pipeline end manifold.

Wood Chief Executive Robin Wood said the company was well equipped for the task.

“This contract win to deliver the next generation of offshore facilities for Shell Australia demonstrates our unrivalled subsea pipeline expertise and offshore engineering capabilities,” he said.

“Wood has extensive experience in delivering technically complex subsea engineering projects in WA.”

KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie said the partnership between Wood and KBR was a strong combination.

“KBR is committed to adding value to our customers,” he said.

“That’s why we are delighted to partner with Wood to bring together two industry leaders to deliver one world-class complimentary team whilst continuing our long relationship with Shell and Perth, Australia.”

Shell, along with joint venture partners Seven Group Holdings and Osaka Gas, submitted a proposal to the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority to develop the Crux field earlier this month.

The project consists of the platform, five production wells with minimal processing and utility systems, and a 26 inch (660 mm) 165 km export pipeline back to Prelude.

A final investment decision is targeted for 2020.

