Report backs importance of WA gas

A report commissioned by the DomGas Alliance has detailed the economic significance of Western Australia’s domestic gas market.

The ACIL Allen report said the domestic gas supply chain generated output to the value of $30.9 billion and accounted for almost 18,000 direct full time-equivalent jobs in 2016-17.

The report also said WA consumed more gas than any other Australian state, with the gas purchased by WA industries generating $165 billion of economic activity, or 19 per cent of total activity in the state.

With gas demand expected to grow in WA, the report said new sources of domestic gas needed to be developed now, also contending that offshore gas projects needed to come onshore to ensure WA had a competitive economical advantage.

WA Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Energy and Industrial Relations Bill Johnston said the government would continue to facilitate the state’s gas production.

“This report highlights the importance a of reliable, affordable and diverse supply of gas for industry and households in WA,” he said.

“Part of our state’s success to date has been our access to domestic gas supply for our industry.

“The State Government will continue to support policies that protect WA’s gas supply and make sure there’s enough available for domestic use.”

Since 2008-09, WA has consumed an average of 355 PJ of gas per annum.

By comparison, Victoria has consumed the second most with 210 PJ per annum.

Click here for a full copy of the report.

