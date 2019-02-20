AusGroup Gorgon contract extended

AusGroup’s maintenance contract for the Chevron-operated Gorgon project has been extended.

Under the extension of work, AusGroup will supply planning, supervision and multidiscipline trade resources to support a scheduled major turnaround at the Western Australia facility in an operation that is expected to create approximately 150 local jobs.

Several key packages across Chevron’s WA natural gas facilities have also recently been awarded under this contract including pipe fabrication, compressor transportation and lifting frame, main stack replacement and the Phase 3 and 4 RIAG modules fabrication.

AusGroup CEO and Executive Director Shane Kimpton said the company was pleased with the extension.

“We are well positioned to support clients’ maintenance requirements through our experienced local team and our flexible service offering,” he said.

“There are over 20 LNG trains producing in Australia, providing ongoing opportunities for our business to grow existing contracts and win new work.”

The value of the contract extension was not disclosed.

