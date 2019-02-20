Atlas pipeline processing facility given green light

Jemena has received a Petroleum Facility Licence for a natural gas processing facility for the Atlas Gas Pipeline Project (AGPP).

The company received the licence from the Queensland Government yesterday, which will allow Jemena to continue on to the next stage of planning for the facility.

AGPP Project Director Mark Turner said the company would take the necessary steps to ensure the $140 million project progressed smoothly.

“This is a significant milestone towards delivering more gas to Australian homes and businesses, noting all gas from the project has been ear-marked for domestic use,” he said.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will be holding a series of information sessions in regional Queensland to discuss the project, outline job and other opportunities, and to hear directly from the community about how they would like to be involved in the project.”

The AGPP will connect gas from Senex Energy’s Project Atlas with Jemena’s Darling Downs Pipeline and the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

The pipeline will span 60 km and will transport approximately 40 TJ of gas per day.

