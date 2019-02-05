Real applies for pipeline licence

Real Energy has lodged an application for a pipeline licence from its Tamarama wells in the Windorah Gas Project.

The proposed pipeline will transport raw gas from the Tamarama wells in the Cooper Basin to Santos’ Mt Howitt gas gathering facility 14 km away.

The proposed pipeline route was determined in consultation with local landowners and the Boonthamurra people and lodged with the Queensland Government.

Real Managing Director Scott Brown said flow rates of 70,792 per day from the Tamarama 3 well had enthused the company about the project’s commercial viability.

“This is an excellent result for Tamarama 3 and we believe this well will be a future gas producer,” he said.

“Based on these flow rates, we have acted quickly in lodging the pipeline application which if approved, means we can tie into an existing gas gathering and processing system only 14 km away.

“The pieces are now rapidly falling into place.”

Real holds a 100 per cent interest in the project, located in southwest Queensland.

