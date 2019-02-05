Haughton Pipeline generating jobs

The first stage of the Haughton Pipeline Duplication Project (HPDP) could support up to 1,000 jobs, according to Townsville council.

NQ Excavations installed the first 1.8 m diameter pipes of the project on one section of the pipeline alignment at the end of January.

Almost 250 workers have been inducted on site so far, and Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the pipeline would continue to generate large amounts of jobs.

“The pipeline is crucial to securing the city’s future water supply but it’s also playing an important role in our economic recovery,” she said.

“This project is employing truckies, engineers, labourers and training our city’s workforce in new advanced manufacturing techniques.

“The benefits from this project will be felt for decades to come.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also backed the project, saying the initial stages had been running smoothly.

“Water is vital for the residents of Townsville, but it’s also important that my government invests in projects which provide jobs for local workers and stimulate local industry,” she said.

“I congratulate council for managing the project in such a way to give Townsville industry and Townsville workers a crucial role in this future focused scheme.”

Last year, the Queensland Government fast-tracked $225 million to support HPDP, a 36 km pipeline that will provide Townsville with a backup supply of bulk water from the Burdekin Water Supply Scheme.

The project is on track and is expected to be completed in December this year.

For more information visit the Townsville City Council website.

