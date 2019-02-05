APGA: gas “crucial” in power generation

APGA CEO Steve Davies has praised the role gas-fired power generation has played in Australia so far this summer.

In his first message for 2019, Mr Davies outlined the importance of gas throughout the hot weather experienced around the country over the last few months.

“So often when we talk about energy there is much focus on what renewables and coal are doing when the electricity system is being tested by extreme heat,” he said.

“What is not talked about much is how well gas-fired power generation is kicking in and getting the job done for hours at a time at during the hottest part of the day.

“This is a good news story for gas and we are undertaking some analysis to shed more light on this.

“I encourage everyone to pay attention to gas flows and promote the crucial role gas is filling at these most important times.”

Last week, Mr Davies attended the launch of the Energy Charter, an undertaking by 22 major energy companies to keep the focus on customers and their needs.

He said members of the pipeline industry had been on the front foot in trying to achieve successful energy solutions.

“It is great to see APGA’s three largest pipeline owners, APA Group, Australian Gas Infrastructure Group and Jemena, are three of the foundation signatories to this important undertaking,” he said.

“At the charter’s core is a recognition that energy companies and customers working together can achieve great outcomes. This is particularly important as politicians continue to promote big sticks and quick fixes to solve our energy issues.

“Over time, perhaps industry and consumers can work together to deliver solutions more effectively and quickly than regulators and policy-makers can.”

