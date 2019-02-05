APGA Convention Call for Papers closing soon

There are only three weeks to submit your abstract for 2019 APGA Convention and Exhibition.

The annual convention is one of the most significant events in the Australian pipeline and energy industries’ calendars and will take place at the Adelaide Convention Centre in South Australia from 12 to 15 October.

Applications to present during one of the convention’s business sessions close on Friday 22 February.

The business sessions, which will be held during the Monday and Tuesday of the event, are a vital element of the convention.

Click here to register your interest.

For more information on the business sessions or the convention contact APGA Business Manager Steve Dobbie.

If you have an event you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au