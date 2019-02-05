AGIG plans additional development at WA facility

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) will undertake new expansion works at its Tubridgi Gas Storage Facility in Western Australia.

AGIG announced it will complete a seismic survey and expand the injection and withdrawal capacity of the facility to 90 TJ/d and 60 TJ/d respectively.

The seismic survey will produce detailed 3D mapping of the location’s underground reservoir, which sits approximately 550 m below the surface, in order to define the maximum storage volume of the area and de-risk any additional wells that may be installed in the future.

AGIG Chief Customer Officer Andrew Staniford said developing the facility was an essential operation.

“The new expansion works are a necessary part of ensuring that AGIG can continue to meet market demand in the longer term and provide our customers with the flexibility they require to meet their energy requirements,” he said.

“These latest projects further increase our role as an owner and operator of critical infrastructure in the state and demonstrate AGIG’s confidence in WA as an investment destination.”

Located in WA’s northwest, the Tubridgi Gas Storage Facility was redeveloped and commissioned by AGIG in 2017 at a cost of $74 million.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the state and the third largest in Australia.

