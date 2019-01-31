APGA welcomes Energy Charter

The APGA has supported the launch of the Energy Charter, a new initiative aiming to help energy companies put customers needs first.

Some of Australia’s biggest energy names have banded together to develop a regime known as the Energy Charter, set to launch today.

The voluntary participants will agree to publicly disclose how they are performing against a principles-based charter, which can be applied to all gas and electricity companies.

An independent accountability panel will then review these disclosures and produce evaluation reports.

The initiative has been welcomed by the APGA, with CEO Steve Davies saying the charter was an important step forward.

“We understand this is a world first whole-of-industry initiative focused on embedding customer-centric culture and conduct in energy businesses,” he said.

“The Energy Charter provides an excellent framework to ensure interactions with customers remain focused on delivering the best outcomes for them.

“It is important for the entire energy supply chain to remember that keeping their focus on their customers is an important ingredient in making their businesses flourish.”

Businesses that have signed on to participate include AGL Energy, Origin Energy and EnergyAustralia.

The Energy Charter will officially launch today in Sydney.

For more information visit the Energy Charter website.

