APGA to present seminar on standards updates

APGA will hold a two-day seminar to discuss recent revisions to AS 2885 in Sydney in March.

Held in conjunction with members of the Standards Australia ME-038 committee, the seminar will take place on 13 and 14 March 2019 at the Stamford Plaza Sydney Airport.

The event will include a presentation from Standards Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans on her thoughts for the future direction and focus of the organisation.

Prospective attendees must register by Friday 8 March 2019 via the seminar events page.

