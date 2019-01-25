APGA webinar to focus on regulatory changes

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) webinar will discuss environmental regulatory changes in Victoria and the Northern Territory.

The APGA’s Environment Risk and Compliance Subcommittee has organised two partners from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright for the session which will be held on 12 February at 1 pm AEDT.

The webinar is designed to update members on the changing regulatory landscape and provide an opportunity for discussion.

It will focus on the proposed changes under the Environment Protection Amendment Bill 2018 in Victoria and an update on water regulation reform in the NT.

Prospective attendees must register by COB Monday 11 February via the webinar event page.

For more information visit the APGA website.

